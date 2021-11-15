Nature Power 440W solar panel with 750W inverter and 30A controller $447, more in New Green Deals

If you’ve been wanting to build an off-grid shack, now’s the time to do it. For this week only, Home Depot is offering Nature Power solar panels, controllers, and chargers on sale from $40. The most notable discount that we found is the company’s 440W solar panel setup which includes four 110W panels, a 750W power inverter, and a 30A charge controller for $447, down from its $700 or more normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Finally build your off-grid shack with Nature Power solar panels, controllers, more from $40

This week only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot offers a selection of Nature Power solar panels, controllers, and chargers on sale from $40. Our favorite is the 440W Solar Panel Setup with 750W Inverter and 30A Charge Controller for $447 shipped. Down from $700 or more at Home Depot, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve traced all-time, saving 37% from its normal going rate. This kit includes four 110W solar panels alongside a 750W power inverter and a 30A charge controller. You’ll find that’s everything outside of the 12V battery to get an entire off-grid setup going as soon as the package arrives. The solar panels are warranted to retain “at least 80% efficiency for up to 25 years” so you’ll have peace of mind that this investment will be with you for the long haul. Shop the entire sale at Home Depot.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat falls to new 2021 low at $179

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer is $20 below our previous mention from earlier this fall, a total of $70 off the going rate, and the best price of the year. This is also matching the expected Black Friday price come next week, too. Not only is today’s discount a great chance to beat the rush, but also to ensure your new smart climate control system is set up before the winter weather really sets in. Google’s Nest Learning thermostat sports a slick design that won’t be quite as big of an eye-sore on the wall as other models, with a touchscreen display to pair with its Assistant voice control.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.