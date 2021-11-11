SWFT’s MAXX eMoped with 38 mile range sees $500 discount, more in New Green Deals

SWFT is ensuring that you can get around without gas or oil this fall and winter. The MAXX eMoped is a fantastic solution to do just that, given that it rides up to 38 miles on a single charge with a max speed of nearly 20 MPH. Plus, it’s $500 off right now, making today’s deal a great time to pick one up if you haven’t yet. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ride around on SWFT’s MAXX eMoped while it’s $500 off at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT MAXX eMoped for $1,499.99 shipped. For comparison, this is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the first major discounts that we’ve tracked on this eMoped. Designed with an enhanced riding distance of 38 miles on a single charge, this eMoped can travel as fast at 19.8 MPH and makes it quite easy to travel around your city without using a drop of gas or oil. There are built-in hydraulic shock absorbers for a smooth ride and the style of the SWFT MAXX makes it easy to ride even for newcomers.

SWFT FLEET is now even more affordable with first discount of $200 off

Best Buy is currently offering a selection of SWFT e-bikes and e-mopeds on sale up to $400 off. Our favorite is the all-new FLEET that’s on sale for $799.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and is also the all-time low. This e-bike deal allows you to travel up to 19.8 MPH for as far as 37.2-miles on a single charge. With a near-40-mile distance available on a full charge, you can easily travel to work with ease, even if it’s far away. You can either plug-in during the day or just ensure your ride is under 18 miles each way to ensure that you can easily make your commutes without using a single drop of gas or oil. Be sure to take a look at our recent hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.