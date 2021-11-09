US-built electric motorcycle company Volcon unveils nationwide dealership plan, stock soars

Volcon appears to be shipping its first electric motorcycle model as fast as it can produce them in its Texas factory. But soon the company will have a dealership network that should make it even easier for prospective riders to test out and ride off with their own Grunt electric motorcycle.

The company’s new nationwide dealership network was just announced in order to better ease order fulfillment of the popular off-road electric two-wheelers.

While the dealership is designed to cover the continental United States, Volcon also plans to establish an international dealer network as well. Plans are already in the works in several South American countries.

As explained by Volcon ePowersports director of international sales and business development Melissa Coffey:

“Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the world, receiving over 200 inquiries in just the US alone and more than 50 internationally. We’ve already begun early discussions with established powersports dealers and it has been very rewarding to hear that they already know about the Volcon brand and have been following our progress since the beginning. It’s confirmation that we are in the right place at the right time with the right products!”

This all comes as good news to Volcon’s investors, who have helped buoy the company’s stock after its Nasdaq IPO last month under the symbol VLCN.

Back in early October, the company’s IPO priced shares at $5.50, with the price jumping to $9.01 at the start of trading. Pricing fluctuated throughout the first day, ultimately closing with VLCN at $10.86, marking a 97% increase.

The stock has climbed even higher in the month since, closing at $15.09 yesterday.

Volcon hopes to capitalize on its success with a string of future products. In addition to its Grunt off-road electric motorcycle, a smaller model known as the Runt will be rolling out for teenagers and smaller riders.

On the other end of the spectrum, Volcon has two four-wheeled electric UTVs in the works.

From left to right: Volcon Beast, Stag, Grunt, Runt

A prototype for its Stag UTV is apparently close to completion, according to frequent updates from the company.

To further expedite the development of the Stag ahead of next year’s debut, Volcon has even signed on Martin Technologies, a design firm and automotive industry expert that works with brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ford, GM, Nissan, and Toyota.

The design firm has over 30 years of experience in automotive manufacturing and is now developing the Stag alongside Volcon.

As Martin Technologies chairman and CEO Harold Martin explained:

“This is our chance to work with Volcon, the only 100% electric off-road brand to create the greatest UTV ever built. We feel the Stag’s market is the perfect place to prove the toughness and reliability of our EV technologies and Smart Wiring Systems, and we look forward to working with Volcon to help them build what we believe will become best-in-class off-road fully electric UTVs.”

