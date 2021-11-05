Podcast: Tesla opens Supercharger network to other EVs, Model 3/Y price & range update, VW CEO troubles, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla openning the Supercharger network to other EVs, a new Model 3 and Model Y price and range update, VW CEO being in trouble with his workforce, and more.
- First Tesla Superchargers for other automakers begin service, higher fees and membership offered
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y ranges with 2022 model year
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices across the board again, adds new standard paint
- Tesla launches new solar roof tiles with more power, higher efficiency
- Tesla launches a new home charger that works with all electric cars
- Elon Musk puts a stop to Tesla’s (TSLA) rally, says Hertz deal is not signed and not a big deal
- Tesla and Hertz reportedly have a disagreement over how fast Tesla can deliver 100,000 electric cars
- Tesla integrates Tidal app in-car, adds cold weather improvements and more in new update
- Tesla launches new ‘financial leasing’ product to buy cars with 0% down payment
- VW CEO is facing a no-confidence vote after telling the truth about the need to go electric fast
- VW CEO explains why it needs to be more like Tesla: Giga Berlin will produce 90 cars/hour on 1 line
- VW expands its electric vehicle offerings with the ID.5 electric SUV
Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
