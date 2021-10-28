Quick Charge Podcast: October 28, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk announces Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as rollout slows down
- A Tesla Model 3 costs nearly $150k in Singapore and sales are surging
- Tesla order could double to 200,000 Model 3s to satisfy deal with Uber, says Hertz CEO
- Audi increases range of older e-tron electric SUVs with software update
- An up close look at the Aptera SEVs and interview with co-founder Chris Anthony
- Sono Motors now has 15,000 Sion reservations valued at $385 million, SEV price increase to come
- VinFast is bringing Vietnamese EVs to US and Europe, already considering IPO
