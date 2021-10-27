Low-cost SONDORS Metacycle nearly sold out through 2023, but $5k price set to rise soon

The $5,000 SONDORS Metacycle looks like one of the best bets right now for a low-cost and highway-capable electric motorcycle in the US. But high demand for the bike means new reservation holders may have to wait nearly a year for their bikes.

And anyone still on the fence could be seeing prices rise soon too.

That’s the latest word from SONDORS, the Malibu, California-based electric-bicycle turned electric-motorcycle company that debuted the Metacycle in January of this year.

The SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle has been taking pre-orders for nearly all of 2021. Based on the last update we heard from the company, the first Metacycles should be rolling their way into owners’ driveways by the end of this year.

The $5,000 price has remained steady throughout the year, as more pre-orders have piled in, but now SONDORS says that a price hike is on the horizon.

According to the company, reservations for 2022 deliveries will close at midnight on November 2. After that time, riders should “expect a price increase of up to 20% or more.” Or in other words, the price could climb by any number above or below $1,000.

Got it.

The original price of $5,000 was one of the biggest draws for the Metacycle, though the sleek design and claimed 80 mph (130 km/h) top speed certainly helped.

It’s important to note though that according to the fine print, “Tax, shipping and white glove delivery fees are not included in the price and will be charged separately”.

Even assuming several hundred extra bucks plus another $1,000 or so thrown on top soon after the introductory pricing ends, the Metacycle is still set to be one of the most affordable highway-capable electric motorcycles available in North America.

Competitors such as Zero Motorcycles offer entry-level models that are still several thousand dollars higher than the Metacycle.

Other low-cost electric motorcycles are starting to enter the market, but the Metacycle’s innovative and eye-catching design still sets it far apart from the rest of the pack.

The one-piece aluminum frame has a large negative space where the tank would be on a traditional gas-powered motorcycle. While riders can leave that space empty if they like the look, additional accessories will be offered to fill that cavity. Those accessories include a 3,000 Wh auxiliary battery (in addition to the 4,000 Wh main pack), a Level 2 charger, or a storage box.

With a claimed 80 miles (130 km) of range at city speeds and closer to 50-60 miles (80-96 km) with mixed riding, the stock battery and Level 1 wall charger will likely be sufficient for most commuter-level riders.

Until we see Metacycles actually roll off a production line though, this exercise remains largely academic. The clock is ticking down on the Q4 delivery timeline that SONDORS has promised, so with any luck, we’ll get a real look at some production Metacycles soon.

Until then, let’s hear your thoughts on the eye-catching bikes in the comment section below!

