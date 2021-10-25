Make leaf cleanup a breeze with Greenworks $29 corded electric blower, more in New Green Deals

Are you still raking your entire yard during fall? Well, it’s time to set that rake aside, at least for the first part of your lawn chores. Greenworks has a 7A corded electric blower that makes it easy to gather leaves into piles so you can easily just pick them up with a rake from there. It’s on sale for $29 right now, so if you haven’t picked one up, now’s the time. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ corded electric blower makes lawn chores simple at $29

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 7A 160 MPH Corded Electric Blower for $29.69 shipped. Down from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past few months at Amazon. If you’re tired of raking leaves this fall, it’s time to pick up a blower. While it won’t do the finishing work, it’ll make the job quick and easy for gathering the leaves into a pile. Since there’s no gas or oil required for use, the electric motor is nice and quiet compared to fossil fuel-powered alternatives. Plus, no batteries are required as it’s a corded model, which means you can run it as long as needed without having to swap anything out.

New low greets Renogy’s Phoenix 189Wh Power Station at $119

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $118.99 shipped. With a typical price of $180, today’s deal shaves $61 off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. Don’t let power outages get you down when you have this bundle of backup electricity by your side. Renogy’s power station wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, DC, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll have something to fall back on if there’s a power outage in your future or you simply want to spend some time outdoors. When it comes to recharging it, this unit can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel.

Segway discounts popular electric scooters, go-karts, and more in up to $270 off Halloween sale

Segway is heading into the weekend by launching a new up to 60% off Halloween sale across its lineup of electric scooters, bikes, and other vehicles. Shipping is free across the board and first-time shoppes who sign up for an account can save an extra $20 by applying code WELCOME20 at checkout. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Ninebot KickScooter ES2 in white at $679.99. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a rare discount on the colorway and a new all-time low for those looking to nab the slick scooter.

Segway Ninebot ES2 delivers a 15MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop this fall. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Not to mention, the unique white coat of paint stands out from other scooters on the market. Head below for more.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

