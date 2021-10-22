Hover-1 self-balancing electric scooter lets you ride up to 15MPH for $120, more in New Green Deals

While there’s a chill in the air, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy being outside this fall. A great way to do just that is to ride around with Hover-1’s electric self-balancing scooter, which is on sale for $120 today. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s electric self-balancing scooter travels up to 15 MPH for $120

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Hover-1 Superfly Electric Self-Balancing Scooter on sale for $119.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $215, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This self-balancing scooter provides both a challenging and fun ride for newcomers, and a great time for those with experience. With the ability to ride for up to 14.9 MPH for as far as six miles on a single charge, you’ll easily be able to cruise around town this fall all while not using a single drop of gas or oil thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jackery 9th anniversary sale takes 15% off power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is celebrating its 9th anniversary by launching a new 15% off sale that covers a wide selection of popular portable power stations and solar panels. With deals via its official Amazon storefront and direct, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the lineup and free shipping across the board. A particular highlight is the Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station at $424.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Also matched direct. Down from $500, you’re looking at $75 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that’s within $25 of the all-time low.

Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Enjoy portable power station and solar panel deals from $134.50

Aukey is offering its PowerStudio 300 Portable Power Station for $134.50 shipped with the code 50AK at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid portable power station that has both AC and USB output, this is a great choice. With one grounded and one standard AC outlet, you’ll also find 100W USB-C Power Delivery available here as well as four more USB-A at up to 2.4A for two and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 for the others. All in all, this portable power station is a great choice for running your on-the-go setup.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.