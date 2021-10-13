BLACK+DECKER’s $69 blower/vacuum makes leaf cleanup a breeze, more in New Green Deals

Forget manually raking and bagging leaves this fall. BLACK+DECKER’s electric 3-in-1 yard tool allows you to blow, vacuum, and mulch leaves in your yard all without using any gas or oil. This tool can be added to your arsenal for $69 right now, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in all of 2021. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Use BLACK+DECKER’s 3-in-1 blower, mulcher, vacuum to clean up fall leaves

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Corded Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher for $68.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $85, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in all of 2021. The 3-in-1 design allows you to blow leaves away, or vacuum and mulch larger piles depending on what you need. It’s all electric-powered and plugs into your home’s electrical outlet, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of battery while also ensuring you won’t be using gas or oil while cleaning up the yard. Plus, that makes it quieter overall for a better experience when tackling yard projects.

Get in the EV game with Hover-1’s Alpha Electric Kick Scooter at $360

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter for $359.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, you’re looking at $90 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and lowest since back in March. Perfect for getting into the electric scooter game for the first time, be it for yourself or the kids, this Hover-1 offering delivers a 250W motor for cruising around at up to 18MPH. Its folding design makes for convenient storage in-between rides and pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires, electronic breaks, and a built-in LED headlight. Head below for more.

Power your RV with 2-pack of Renogy 100W 12V solar panels at $181

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Renogy 100W Solar Panels for $180.92 shipped. Down from $229, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months at Amazon. These solar panels deliver up to 100W each on a 12V system, which is more than enough power to run your RV while parked at a campsite. Plus, they’re designed to withstand winds of up to 2400PA and snow loads of as much as 5400PA. You’ll find installation is simple with pre-drilled holes for mounting, securing, and even grounding. Head below for more.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

