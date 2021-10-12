Hit the road this fall with Segway’s Ninebot electric scooter at $425, more in New Green Deals

Now that fall is here, you might want to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while traveling around town. Well, Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter makes that a simple task, especially while it’s on sale for $425. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Take Segway’s Ninebot E22 around town this fall at $425

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter for $424.99 shipped. Normally up to $549, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked since it hit $379 back in May. Delivering a 300W brushless motor, you’ll find the ability to ride at up to 12.4MPH for nearly 14 miles on a single charge. Designed to let you cruise around town without gas or oil being used, this electric scooter makes it simple to go from place to place on gorgeous fall days. Plus, the lightweight at 28 pounds and foldable with just one step, which allows you to easily carry it with you when you arrive at your destination.

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 33% off a selection of outdoor electric tools for getting your yard in shape this fall. With a selection of top brands included, prices start at $56 and earn free shipping across the board. Headlining is the WORX WG509 TRIVAC 3-in-1 Corded Electric Leaf Blower for $74.99. Down from $95, you’re looking at over 21% in savings and the best price of the year. This electric blower lets you tackle the leaf wrangling this fall with up to 210MPH wind speeds and one-handed operation. Its 3-in-1 design lets you blow, but also switch to vacuum or mulcher settings. Head to 9to5Toys for all of our top picks.

Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drops to $450

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at the first discount in several months and the second-best price of the year.

Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

