BLACK+DECKER electric hedge trimmer cuts down on fall chores at $38, more in New Green Deals

Now that fall is in full swing, it’s likely that you’ll have to work on trimming some shrubs or trees. This hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER makes quick work of those chores without requiring any gas or oil. It’s on sale for $38 from its normal $47 going rate, making now a great time to invest. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

BLACK+DECKER’s 18-inch electric hedge trimmer makes fall chores easy

Today only, Woot is offering the BLACK+DECKER 18-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer for $37.99 with free Prime shipping. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of $47 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re trying to trim up some trees or shrubs now that fall is in full swing, this hedge trimmer is a great tool for the job. Being electric, no gas or oil is required for it to function, which makes it better for the environment as well as easier to use overall. The 18-inch reach makes trimming larger shrubs and bushes a simple task.

Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drops to $450

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $500, you’re looking at the first discount in several months and the second-best price of the year.

Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup ahead of winter for $199

Amazon now offers the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention from back in July, and is the best price of the year. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.