EGEB: Tevva debuts the first UK-designed 7.5 metric ton electric truck

In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

Tevva debuts an electric truck that’s ready for production at its new UK factory.

The world’s longest subsea power cable, between the UK and Norway, goes live.

ChargeUp Europe announces its 18th member.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Tevva’s new electric truck

The UK has banned new ICE vehicles from 2030, so UK electric truck manufacturer Tevva has responded by unveiling the first British-designed 7.5 metric ton electric truck for mass production in the UK market. It will be capable of carrying up to 16 Euro-pallets. Tevva says the total cost of ownership for its new truck is comparable to a diesel truck. The company is taking reservations now with a £1,000 deposit per truck.

It offers a range of up to 160 miles (250 km) in pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) form, or up to 310 miles (500 km) with its patented range extender technology (REX), which has now been upgraded to use hydrogen fuel cells.

The Tevva Truck will be manufactured at a new 11,000-square-meter (118,400-square-feet) factory in the London Thames Freeport area. Freeport is “an economic zone connecting Ford’s world-class Dagenham engine plant to the global ports at London Gateway and Tilbury, with an emphasis on introducing electric and autonomous vehicle technology along the A13 corridor into London.”

Tevva’s new factory is expected to create an additional 1,000 skilled mechanical, software, engineering, and manufacturing jobs in the next 24 months.

Tevva’s e-truck is expected to roll out in mid-2022 with a goal of producing 3,000 annually by 2023.

North Sea Link is complete

The world’s longest subsea power cable that carries clean power from Norway to the UK is now live. The source of the clean energy is hydropower.

It’s a joint venture between the UK’s National Grid and Norway’s system operator Statnett.

The 450-mile (725km) cable runs between the Norwegian village of Kvilldal and the town of Blyth in Northumberland.

The UK’s National Grid says that the 450-mile North Sea Link, as it’s called, will import enough hydropower at full 1,400-megawatt (MW) capacity to power 1.4 million homes. It will start with a maximum capacity of 700 MW and then ramp up to 1,400 MW over three months.

The North Sea Link project cost £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) and took six years to complete. It will avoid 23 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

The National Grid writes:

When wind generation is high and electricity demand low in Britain, [North Sea Link] will enable renewable power to be exported from the UK, conserving water in Norway’s reservoirs. When demand is high in Britain and there is low wind generation, hydropower can be imported from Norway, helping to ensure secure, affordable and sustainable electricity supplies for UK consumers.

ChargeUp Europe expands again

ChargeUp Europe, the industry association for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure sector in Europe, today announced that French multinational energy management company Schneider Electric has become its 18th member.

Schneider Electric integrates process and energy technologies for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

ChargeUp Europe has more than 300,000 charging points in the European Union.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.