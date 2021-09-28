Tesla (TSLA) predicted to achieve new record quarter despite significant challenges

Analysts are predicting that Tesla (TSLA) is about to report a new record quarter for deliveries despite significant challenges.

Earlier this month, we reported on Tesla CEO Elon Musk telling employees in a company-wide call that “‘this is the craziest month of deliveries Tesla (TSLA) will ever have.”

Then Musk said that this week will be Tesla’s “most intense delivery week ever” in an email to employees.

Tesla has been consistently beating new quarterly delivery records as of late, and while deliveries are clearly wild for Tesla right now, it’s not clear whether it’s enough for a new delivery record due to supply chain challenges.

Earlier this quarter, Musk admitted that Tesla is still experiencing some supply chain issues like a lot of the auto industry.

Therefore, it’s unclear whether the automaker managed to increase production to achieve a new delivery record.

But now Wall Street analysts are weighing in, and several believe that a new delivery record is likely:

Piper Sandler and RBC are both estimating 233,000 vehicle deliveries for the third quarter

Credit Suisse estimates 225,000-230,000 deliveries.

A poll of analysts by Visible Alpha data shows that Wall Street is expecting 222,700 vehicle deliveries from Tesla in Q3 2021 on average.

In comparison, Tesla delivered a record 201,250 vehicles during the previous quarter.

Electrek’s Take

If Tesla could achieve Wall Street’s average expectation, it would be truly incredible in the current atmosphere.

While the rest of the auto industry is experiencing factory shutdowns due to parts shortages, it would be amazing for Tesla to deliver what would be more than 50% year-over-year growth and around 10% quarter-to-quarter growth.

I don’t have any more insights than those analysts other than it is apparently as “intense” on the ground as Musk makes it sound, but as usual, Tesla is being opaque with the numbers.

