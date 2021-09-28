Quick Charge Podcast: September 28, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is being sued by police officers injured after drunk Model X driver crashed into them on Autopilot
- Tesla (TSLA) secures massive order of 2 GW/6 GWh of Megapack batteries from Arevon
- Tesla (TSLA) predicted to achieve new record quarter despite significant challenges
- Tesla plans to add ~1,000 new Full Self-Driving Beta testers per day based on ‘safety score’
- Rivian R1T first drive: Easily the best pickup I’ve ever driven, both off road and on
- GM’s BrightDrop lands fleet juggernaut in Verizon as its first EV410 eLCV customer
