Quick Charge Podcast: September 23, 2021

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is in talks with Samsung to produce its next-gen Full Self-Driving chip
- Tesla is fighting the auto industry over fuel economy standards
- Tesla (TSLA) breaks ground on new ‘Megafactory’ to produce Megapack batteries
- After losing dealers over its electric move, Cadillac is now gaining new ones
- Watch XPeng’s NGP system autonomously navigate a busy city
- Equipmake and Beulas unveil electric double decker bus with 543 kWh battery, 250 mile range
- Drive Electric Week starts Saturday Sept. 25 with online and in-person events
