This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Ready to hit the road this fall? Well, the AOSTIRMOTOR electric bike is a great way to do that at $1,099. That’s a $200 discount and allows you to ride around at up to 28MPH without using any gas or oil. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Cruise around town this fall on a fat tire e-bike deal for $1,099
Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering a deal on the AOSTIRMOTOR 750W E-bike for $1,099 shipped with a bonus $20 gift card. Down from $1,299, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this e-bike allows you to travel at up to 28MPH to cruise around town this fall now that the weather is starting to cool down. It comes 90% pre-assembled, and the fat tire design makes it easy to tackle any terrain. Not sure if this is the bike for you? We went hands-on with another model from the company a few months ago, so be sure to give that a look for more information.
Sun Joe Amazon fall gear sale up to 41% off: Leaf mulcher, outdoor heater, more from $46
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off Sun Joe outdoor fall products including pole saws, heaters, wood chippers, and more. You can score the Sun Joe SDJ616 Electric Leaf Mulcher/Shredder for $87.20 shipped. Regularly $120 for most of this year, this is the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 on Amazon and the best we can find. Its 13-amp, 8,000 RPM motor is a great option for cleaning the yard this fall. It can mulch at up to 55-gallons per minute with an adjustable control dial and a trash can-compatible hopper. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.
Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off
Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is now offering discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by its EB55 Portable Power Station at $449.99 in two different styles. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings on the blue model. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the very first discount with $50 in savings. This 700W portable power station arrives with four full AC outlets for charging up gear at tailgates or on camping trips. That’s alongside four USB-A ports to pair with its 100W USB-C port and three DC outputs. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.9/5 star rating. Get a closer look at what to expect in our previous hands-on review of another Bluetti power station. Or just head to 9to5Toys for all of other discounts with up to $200 in savings.
New Tesla deals
New green e-bike + electric scooter deals
More new green deals
Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.
