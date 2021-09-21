Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil for just $88, more in New Green Deals

Sure, mowing season might be winding down, but it’s never a bad time to prepare for next year. Right now, you can pick up the Mow Joe 16-inch electric mower for just $88. It’s perfect for smaller yards and allows you to finally kick gas and oil to the curb. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower tackles yard work without gas for $88

Woot is offering the Mow Joe 16-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $87.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Currently $130 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the lowest price there that we’ve tracked this year by an additional $24. While mowing season might be ending soon, now’s a great time to pick up discounted lawn gear to prepare for next year. This mower features a 16-inch deck and 12A of power to chew through your yard with ease. You’ll also get a mulching attachment if you’d rather not side-discharge your lawn clippings, giving versatility in choice for how you end up mowing. Rated 4/5 stars.

Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered lawn mower hits new low at $243

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Brushless Electric Lawn Mower for $243.38 shipped. Down from $310 or more, today’s deal beats our last mention by $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s deal delivers a solid price as we close out the mowing season, given that you’re getting a 17-inch mower, two 24V batteries, and even a drill/driver to bolster your DIY capabilities. Plus, the two batteries work in all Greenworks 24V/48V equipment, both DIY-focused and lawn care for a versatile setup. Another big benefit here is that you’ll get to ditch gas and oil for a quieter experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nest Thermostat E lets you control your heating/cooling from afar at $120

Those Google hardware discounts are also continuing at Verizon as you’ll find the Nest Thermostat E marked down to $119.99. Normally fetching $169, this is down to the best price of the year at $20 below our previous mention and 29% off overall. Not only undercutting Google’s new Nest Thermostat in price, but the E model delivers even more notable features in the form of a stylish frosted glass display as well as more intelligent scheduling and automations. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.