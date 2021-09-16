Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a way to take some trees, limbs, or even cut up firewood this fall, then the Sun Joe chainsaw is a great buy. Being battery-powered, you won’t have to deal with gas/oil mixtures or the obnoxious engine, which is a huge plus. At $100, it’s really a no-brainer purchase if you’ve been in the market for one. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s budget-friendly 40V 16-inch electric chainsaw is a must-have at $100

For the next two days, Snow Joe is offering its Sun Joe iON 40V 16-inch Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $99.99 with free shipping when you add this $0.49 filler item to your cart. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $234 right now and the lowest that we’ve tracked there is $115, with today’s deal marking a new low. Shipping with a 4Ah 40V battery and charger, this chainsaw is ready to handle anything you put in its path. This comes from its 600W brushless motor and 16-inch chain that can cut limbs or trunks up to 14.6-inches around. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to worry about keeping a gas/oil mixture on hand to use this chainsaw, making it both quieter and better for the environment overall. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more ways to save, including exclusive Greenworks deals.

Use this Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike deal to get around town this fall at $339

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike on sale. Today, you’ll pay $339 shipped, while it normally goes for between $400 to $500. This marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, which is also our last mention. This electric bike delivers the ability to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough to get around town or to work and back. With a maximum capacity of up to 250 pounds, and designed for ages 12 and up, making it great for all ages. Plus, once you arrive at your destination, this e-bike collapses to make it easy to store. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees first discount at $90 off

Amazon now offers the Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter for $809.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount to date, this $90 in savings drops the scooter down from its $900 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Arriving with a unique 3-wheeled design for added stability, Gotrax G Pro is the brand’s flagship electric scooter geared towards handling everything from commuting to joyrides and more. Its 350W motor can deliver up to 15.5 MPH top speeds with a 24-mile range. Fall weather marks for a perfect opportunity to get in the EV game and cruise around the streets, and this discount enters just in time to get the most of the season. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

