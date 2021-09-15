Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-bike is a great way to get around this fall at $339, more in New Green Deals

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike is one of the best ways to get around town this fall. It collapses, making it easy to store when you’re not riding it, and can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge. This makes it a great choice for commuting to and from work, as well as to get groceries and the like. Coming in at $339, you’ll save at least $71 here, with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Use this Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike deal to get around town this fall at $339

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike on sale. Today, you’ll pay $339 shipped, while it normally goes for between $400 to $500. This marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, which is also our last mention. This electric bike delivers the ability to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough to get around town or to work and back. With a maximum capacity of up to 250 pounds, and designed for ages 12 and up, making it great for all ages. Plus, once you arrive at your destination, this e-bike collapses to make it easy to store. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter takes you around town this fall at $420

Amazon is currently discounting the Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter to $419.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the third-best price to date overall at $80 off while undercutting the previous Amazon discount by $29. While not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, Gotrax XR Elite sports a more typical 2-wheeled scooter design with a 300W motor that can pull off top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel with an over 18-mile range. You’re also looking at dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires to help achieve a smooth ride alongside a dual breaking system, not to mention a folding design for convenient storage in-between hitting the streets. Over 850 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

