METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

Today, we found the all-new METAKOO Cybertrack 300 e-bike on sale for a new all-time low of $849 with a bundled $50 gift card, delivering a $1,000 or more value to your garage. It’ll be a great tool to keep handy for riding around this fall as the weather starts to cool down, while also allowing you to cut down on fossil fuel consumption. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

METAKOO’s Cybertrack 300 e-bike sees first deal, now $849 with bonus $50 gift card

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, AUKEY via Newegg is offering its METAKOO Cybertrack 300 E-bike for $848.99 shipped with a bundled $50 Newegg gift card. For comparison, the bike alone goes for $950 on sale at Amazon, $900 direct from METAKOO, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 500W continuous and 750W peak hub motor, you’ll be able to reach speeds of up to 20MPH and ride for up to 40 miles on a single charge. There’s 21-speed gears so you can easily tackle any hill or decline that comes your way. Ratings are still rolling in on this newer model, but the previous-generation Cybertrack 100 scored 3.9/5 stars at Amazon and you can take a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter takes you around town this fall at $420

Amazon is currently discounting the Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter to $419.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the third-best price to date overall at $80 off while undercutting the previous Amazon discount by $29. While not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, Gotrax XR Elite sports a more typical 2-wheeled scooter design with a 300W motor that can pull off top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel with an over 18-mile range. You’re also looking at dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires to help achieve a smooth ride alongside a dual breaking system, not to mention a folding design for convenient storage in-between hitting the streets. Over 850 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.