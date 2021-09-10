Tesla finds loophole to New Mexico’s dumb ban by launching on tribal land

-
Tesla

Tesla has found a loophole to get around New Mexico’s ban on direct car sales by launching their first store and service center on tribal land.

New Mexico, like a few other states, still has laws prohibiting direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through third-party dealerships.

These bans come from old laws that were meant to protect car dealers from their own automakers supplying the vehicles.

The idea is that automakers couldn’t open a company-owned store next to a third-party dealer after they have made the investment to sell their cars.

However, now car dealerships are using those old laws to prevent automakers who never had deals with third-party franchise dealers, like Tesla, from selling their vehicles to the public, even though it’s fair competition.

Tesla has been fighting those laws in many states with some success.

It hasn’t been the case in New Mexico where Tesla hasn’t been able to establish an official presence.

In 2019, Tesla tried to push a new law in the state with the help of some favorable legislators, but the local car dealer associations flexed their political muscle and it was dropped.

But Tesla has now found a loophole.

This week, the automaker managed to open its first store and service center inside an old casino north of Santa Fe, and they did it by partnering with the first nation of Nambé Pueblo and opening the location on their tribal land:

This is going to allow the company to offer services to Tesla owners in the Santa Fe region.

It could become an interesting new approach for Tesla that could help the local economy on tribal land, but it only works if they are close enough to larger population centers with enough Tesla owners.

Tesla has also previously opened a service center in El Paso, Texas, which is located near the border of New Mexico.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects…

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Tesla (TSLA) discontinues its solar subscription servic...
Tesla Model S Plaid laps Nürburgring in 7:30.909, prod...
Tesla (TSLA) aiming for ‘decent’ quarter fo...
Tesla’s $25,000 electric car rendered as sporty M...
Tesla obtains patent on its wild idea to use lasers as ...
Tesla (TSLA) produces record number of EVs at Gigafacto...
Tesla is building a team of energy traders
A new giant Tesla Megapack project is under constructio...
Show More Comments

Related

EGEB: This New Jersey community solar farm gives landfill a new purpose

Elon Musk: ‘This is craziest month of deliveries Tesla (TSLA) will ever have’

Tesla (TSLA) starts Model Y deliveries in Europe

Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation

Tesla starts giving back Supercharger access to salvaged vehicles

Tesla releases new version of its mobile app with UI refresh and tons of new features

VW unveils new ID concept that previews its upcoming ~$24,000 electric car

Tesla on Autopilot crashes into stopped police car just as it is being investigated for similar crashes