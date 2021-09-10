Segway’s high-end Ninebot ES4 electric scooter now $262 off open-box, more in New Green Deals

With cooler weather finally arriving, it’s time to start planning how you’re going to get around town without using an air conditioned car. Well, today we found the open-box Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter at $536.50, a 2021 low. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cruise around town on the Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now $262 off

Woot is offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $536.74 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $799, today’s deal beats our last mention nearly $29 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021, though last year we did see it fall to $500 twice. This scooter deal delivers dual batteries and an upgraded motor for up to 28 miles of range on a single charge. It can hit a top speed of 19 MPH, as well, making quick work of smaller trips. Once you arrive, the 1-step folding system is a breeze to collapse is, allowing you to easily transport it. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,400 happy riders and ships with a 30-day warranty.

Our exclusive discount takes $75 off Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter

Wellbots has now partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max. Right now when you apply code 9TO5MAX at checkout, the price will drop to $804.99 shipped. Normally fetching $880, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since well before the summer thanks to $75 in savings. Summer may be coming to an end, but fall weather makes for just as fun of joy rides around on this Segway scooter. Ninebot Max arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

