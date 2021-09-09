Honeywell’s refurb HomeKit thermostat is down to $78, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of having to manually change the thermostat up and down, or just want to have multiple programming options to turn off your heating and cooling when at work, today’s lead deal is for you. You’ll find refurbished Honeywell smart thermostats, including a HomeKit compatible one, on sale from $22. The HomeKit thermostat comes in at $78 and allows you to program when heating and cooling turn on or off, helping save energy when you’re not at home. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Honeywell thermostats and accessories priced as low as $22 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the T5 Plus Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $77.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $149 and today’s deal beats our last refurbished mention by $22 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. Headlining this thermostat is HomeKit compatibility, but it’ll also function with Alexa and Assistant setups giving it a well-rounded feature set. Plus, you can use a smartphone app to change the temperature, allowing you to dial things in without ever getting off the couch. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120 (Save 20%)Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $120 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price since March. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now that fall is here, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.