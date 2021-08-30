Greenworks’ 40V blower + mulcher makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $86, more in New Green Deals

With fall just around the corner, it’s time to consider how you’re going to clean up leaves that decide to take over your yard. Well, this deal that we found on the Greenworks 40V blower and vacuum combo can mulch your leaves at a 2021 low of $86, making now a great time to pick one up. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ 40V brushless blower gets you ready for fall at $86 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V Brushless Leaf Blower and Vacuum for $86.19 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal going rate of over $100, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This blower functions within the Greenworks 40V tool ecosystem, utilizing your existing batteries that you already have. Sure, it doesn’t include a battery with today’s purchase, but if you already have other Greenworks tools, it’s a great buy. You’ll find a variable speed here with up to 185MPH winds and a 10:1 mulching ratio when in vacuum mode. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save $70 on this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric chainsaw at $130

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $20 in order to mark a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 20V ecosystem, its 12-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and preparing for winter by cutting up some logs for the wood stove. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat helps cut heating and cooling bills at 2021 low of $100

ecobee is offering its ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it normally goes for $169 in new condition, $130 refurbished, and today’s deal matches the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat allows you to use your favorite ecosystem to control it with voice commands. That’s right, you’ll find HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa for routines, automations, and other smart features. It also delivers automatic scheduling and other smart features for your heating and cooling. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,300 happy customers and ships with a 3-year warranty.

