Quick Charge Podcast: August 28, 2021

- Tesla allows you to go off-grid in one press with new mobile app
- Tesla plans to enter Texas deregulated energy market, starts with massive 250 MW battery
- Tesla sends cryptic email about accelerating Model 3 deliveries in US
- Tesla Model S vs. Model 3: Comparing sedans side by side
- Electric pickup startup Rivian files for public offering at $80 billion valuation
- Rivian forum member gets a slew of updates from guide: Here’s what we know
- Toyota suspends all self-driving vehicles at Paralympic Games after collision with athlete
- GAC Aion to reportedly debut 600 kW fast charger next week
- Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021
