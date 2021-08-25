Quick Charge Podcast: August 25, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Energy and its Autobidder software are making power companies nervous
- Tesla starts hiring roboticists for its ‘Tesla Bot’ humanoid robot project
- Porsche launches 2022 Taycan electric car with faster charging, Android Auto, and pretty pink color
- Lucid gives Air Dream Edition buyers a choice: over 1,000 hp or 500 miles of range
- EGEB: Siemens will produce 1M more EV chargers in the US in the next 4 years
- World’s first autonomous, 7MWh electric cargo ship to make voyage with zero crew onboard
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.