Porsche launches 2022 Taycan electric car with faster charging, Android Auto, and pretty pink color

Porsche is launching the new 2022 Taycan electric car, and it includes several improvements, including faster charging, Android Auto, and most importantly – a new pretty pink paint color.

The 2022 Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo are coming to US dealerships later this year.

Today, the German automaker announced the changes coming to the new version.

It doesn’t sound like Porsche changed the powertrain, but it disclosed that it managed to optimize the thermal management system to enable handling higher temperatures.

Porsche says that it enables faster charging without sharing new figures:

The thermal management and charging functions have also been further improved as part of a series of technological developments to further optimize the Taycan’s drivetrain. With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before. This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level, further reducing the time it takes to charge. In addition, the excess heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation.

The Taycan has previously been able to achieve a top charge rate of 270 kW, but it has been teasing achieving up to 350 kW.

In the 2022 version, Porsche is also introducing a new Remote Park Assist option:

With the new Remote Park Assist option, it is possible to remotely control parking maneuvers via a smartphone when driving into and out of parking spaces without the driver needing to be behind the wheel. Automatic control is possible for both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces and garages. The system automatically detects parking spaces and measures them using the vehicle’s ultrasonic sensors and camera systems. If there is enough space, the driver can start the parking process via the Porsche Connect app and then get out of the vehicle. The driver continuously monitors the parking process by pressing and holding a button on the smartphone’s app interface. The Remote Park Assist function independently takes over steering and control of the forward and reverse movements of the vehicle. If the button is released, the Taycan immediately stops the parking maneuver.

The Taycan is already equipped with Apple Carplay, but now Porsche is also adopting Android Auto.

The company wrote in a press release:

The sixth generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been fitted to the Taycan since its introduction in 2019. The all-electric sports car has always been a connectivity pioneer, starting with the seamless integrations of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Along with Apple CarPlay support for the iPhone, Android Auto is now also integrated in the PCM. This means that smartphones with the Google Android operating system are now also supported when plugged in via the USB-C port. Selected phone functions and smartphone apps can therefore now be operated via PCM 6.0 or the Google Assistant voice commands.

Finally, Porsche is also introducing its new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options to the Taycan.

It results in more personalized paint options, including bringing back classic Porsche colors like Rubystar, which is pink:













Porsche hasn’t released updated pricing for the 2022 Taycan, but it currently starts at $80,000 for the 4S version, and it goes up quickly if you want the Turbo S performance version.

