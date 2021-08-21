Quick Charge Podcast: August 21, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is actually going to make a ‘Tesla Bot’ humanoid robot for general purpose use
- Tesla unveils Dojo supercomputer: world’s new most powerful AI training machine
- Tesla aims to launch Full Self-Driving Computer 2 with Cybertruck next year
- Tesla more than doubles its non-refundable order fee
- GM expands battery recall to ALL 2017-2022 Chevy Bolt EVs including EUV, blames supplier LG
- First Ford Mustang Mach-E GT deliveries begin early – she’s a beaut
- US large-scale battery storage capacity is up 35% in 2020 – and growing
- EGEB: A Swedish venture ships the world’s first fossil-free steel to Volvo
