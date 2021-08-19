Jackery Explorer 1000 + 100W solar panel power your campsite at $1,079, more New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a great way to power your campsite without using older gas generators, we’ve got you covered. Jackery’s Explorer 1000 is currently bundled with a 100W solar panel at $1,079, which saves up to $221. There are also other power stations on sale from $239, which we detail below. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Home Depot discounts Jackery portable power stations as low as $239, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of portable power stations from $239. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the Jackery Explorer 1000 with 100W Solar Panel for $1,079. For comparison, purchasing both the Explorer 1000 and the 100W solar panel separately would set you back $1,300, with today’s deal saves up to $221 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar bundle. You’ll get the powerful Jackery Explorer 1000 here which has enough oomph to run mini fridges, coolers, electric tools, and more. Plus, the included 100W solar panel allows you to recharge the power station while off-grid, meaning you can go longer when camping before having to return home. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can take a closer look at the Explorer 1000 in our hands-on review. Head on over to Home Depot to view everything on sale.

Juiced Bikes CrossCurrent X Step-Through lets you ride around town this summer and fall at $1,999

Juiced Bikes is offering its CrossCurrent X Step-Through for $1,999 shipped in all colors. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a rare opportunity to save on one of Juiced Bikes’ most popular model. This e-bike delivers the ability to ride for over 65 miles on a single charge, meaning you can go anywhere in town without having to plug-in and charge. It goes up to 28MPH as well, letting you cruise as neighborhood speeds and keep up with cars in some areas, arriving at your destination in no time at all. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is closing out the summer with a new up to $400 off sale on electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and there’s also no-cost in-store pickup available for those looking to make the most of the summer and get their new gear as soon as possible. Amongst all of the discounts, an easy standout is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Mower for $3,599. Down from $3,999, you’re looking at the full $400 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Equipped with a 42-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2.5-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. So even if there’s not too many more weeks of summer lawn care to tackle, this discount will have you ready for all of next year’s chores. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head to 9to5Toys for all of our other top picks.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

