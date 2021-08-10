Juiced Bikes launches new electric bike with heavily reduced pricing

San Diego-based Juiced Bikes is announcing today the launch of a new electric bicycle version, the Cross Current X Step-Through.

The original Cross Current X with a step-over frame has been Juiced’s premier electric commuter and urban riding e-bike for years.

Now the company is releasing a new step-through version of the bike and significantly lowering the price. While the original Cross Current X is priced at $2,499, the Cross Current X Step-Through is now being launched with an introductory price of just $1,999.

Much like the original Cross Current X, the new step-through version will feature a powerful 750W Bafang hub motor with 80 Nm of torque. That motor offers a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), pushing the CrossCurrent X Step-Through firmly into Class 3 e-bike territory in the US. Technically speaking, the bike arrives as a Class 2 e-bike that is limited to 20 mph (32 km/h). But users can edit the bike’s settings via the display to unlock Class 3 riding, should they desire. The bike even includes Race mode for non-public roads, where the speed is listed as “unlimited.” Gulp.

The bike will also come with a slew of high-end components, including both torque and cadence-based sensors for smoother pedal assist response, hydraulic disc brakes for stronger stopping power that requires less maintenance, a 9-speed Shimano cassette for more gear options, included front and rear LED lights as well as included rack/fender package.

Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires are also included to offer higher efficiency and smoother riding. I’m a big fan of that model of tire, having personally outfitted my e-bike with that rubber on a long distance 500 mile (800 km) e-bike ride a few years ago.











Juiced Bikes is known for its higher-than-typical performance compared to its competitors, and the new bike is no exception. Despite rocking a 750W rear hub motor, Juiced outfitted the bike with a 25A controller that provides a peak-rated 1,300W of electric power.

That higher power level is most noticeable in two areas: acceleration and hill-climbing. The new model is likely to score high marks in both categories.

The two main differences between the new step-through model and the existing Cross Current X are the frame design and battery capacity. The new model’s step-through frame will be more accessible to a wider range of riders thanks to that lower frame. It makes getting on and off the bike easier – especially when that rear rack is loaded high – since you don’t have to swing a leg up to near shoulder height like an Olympic gymnast. Instead you can simply step through the frame and hop right on the bike.

The second major difference is the battery, which is rated for 52 V and 15 Ah, marking a total capacity of 780 Wh. That’s a bit smaller than the massive 1,000 Wh battery found on the CrossCurrent X, but is still rated for over 60 miles (100 km) of range when you use pedal assist.

Most riders will likely find that battery sufficient for typical urban and recreational riding. For anyone that wants to go even further though (or wants more throttle-only range), Juiced Bikes makes it easy to upgrade since the company standardized around a single battery shape. Multiple capacities of batteries in the same case design can be swapped in to customize the bike’s electric range.













The CrossCurrent X Step-Through is available in four colors: Arctic White, Beach Blue, Yellow, and Black. Why the last two options don’t get their own fun paint names remains unclear.

Juiced Bikes has been getting in on the step-through action lately, revealing a similar step-through version of the company’s popular RipCurrent fat tires e-bikes earlier this summer.

That launch was unfortunately spoiled (by us, oops!) when a leaked image of the new e-bikes on their way to a photoshoot appeared.

The company managed to keep the lid on this new launch though after likely learning their lesson. I’m guessing the bikes were better covered on their way to the most recent photoshoot!

Anyone who wants to check out the new models can find them on Juiced’s website. And before you go, why don’t you let us know what you think of the new bikes in the comments section below!

