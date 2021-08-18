Kobalt 80V electric yard tools kick gas + oil out of your garage from $199, more New Green Deals

If you’re still using gas and oil to tackle yard chores, it’s time to switch things up. Today, Lowe’s offers various Kobalt 80V electric yard care tools priced as low as $199 with up to $50 in savings available. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 80V electric yard care tools priced from $199 shipped. Our favorite is the 80V Max 26-inch Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $199 from $249. This is a $50 discount and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this kit includes both a battery and charger, so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Not only will this remove gas and oil from your yard care routine when it comes to trimming hedge, but the battery platform works with over 20 other lawn tools to help you become greener in multiple ways. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Bring home a 2150 PSI PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $90

Today only, Woot is offering the PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $150 at Amazon, this is up to $60 in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also now among the most affordable options out there with this form-factor. A great summer/fall companion, its 1800-watt motor generates up to 2150 PSI/1.85 GPM to blast away dirt on “decks, patios, driveways, siding, sheds, cars, outdoor power equipment, and more.” Other features include a 26-foot high-pressure hose, a 33-foot power cord, the all-in-one adjustable nozzle, and a removable detergent tank for easy refills/cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Amazon low of $140

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $139.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel (sold separately). Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

