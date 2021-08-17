Greenworks 40V string trimmer + blower kit tackles yard chores at $146, more New Green Deals

Greenworks has your back with a fantastic deal on its string trimmer and blower combo kit. Allowing you to tackle yard chores around the house that normally require gas or oil, these electric tools use a 40V battery to provide over 45 minutes of use on a single charge. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This Greenworks’ string trimmer + blower deal lets you tackle lawn chores without gas or oil

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Pack for $146.52 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This gives you two tools that are essential to any yard care routine in a single package. The string trimmer and blower both function without gas or oil and run on the included 40V G-MAX battery with over 45 minutes of use per charge. Whether you’re expanding a collection or just starting the transition away from gas tools, this is a must-have combo. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,700 happy customers.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Amazon low of $140

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $139.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel (sold separately). Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Get your yard ready for fall with Sun Joe’s 48V electric chainsaw

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 48V Cordless Electric Chain Saw Kit for $145 shipped. Normally $180 direct, today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low on Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. With two 24V 2Ah batteries, you’ll find a total of 48V 4Ah capacity and can go for between 15 to 30 minutes on a single charge. That’s more than enough time to use the powerful 1200W motor and 16-inch bar to cut through tree trunks, limbs, and more. Tool-less tensioning means you tighten the chain with just a twist, and the protective hand guard has a kick-back brake to keep you safe while cutting. Plus, no gas is required for it to run, helping keep your home a cleaner, healthier place. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks deals.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.