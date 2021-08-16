Segway’s Ninebot ES4 rides 28 miles at up to 19 MPH for $235 off, more New Green Deals

With cooler weather around the corner, it’s time to start planning how you’re going to get around town without using an air conditioned car. Well, today we found a selection of Segway electric scooter deals that help you do just that from $435. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Segway’s electric scooter deals let you ride around town from $435

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of electric scooter deals priced from $435 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite from the sale is the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter, which is down to $565 right now. Normally between $775 and $800, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2021, though last year we did see it fall to $500 twice. This scooter delivers dual batteries and an upgraded motor for up to 28 miles of range on a single charge. It can hit a top speed of 19 MPH, as well, making quick work of smaller trips. Once you arrive, the 1-step folding system is a breeze to collapse is, allowing you to easily transport it. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,300 happy riders. There’s plenty more on sale at Woot, so be sure to give this page a look.

Sun Joe’s electric pole saw cuts through tall limbs at $64, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch Electric Chain and Pole Saw for $63.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This chainsaw goes for over $80 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $5 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This pole saw is electric-powered, meaning you won’t have to use gas or oil to run it. Sun Joe’s saw features the ability to extend from 5.8 to 8.8 feet long, allowing for up to 14 feet of overhead reach, making it the perfect solution for trimming overhanging limbs or thin logs. Speaking of log size, it can easily tackle limbs up to 9.5-inches thick. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Get your yard ready for fall with Sun Joe’s 48V electric chainsaw

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 48V Cordless Electric Chain Saw Kit for $145 shipped. Normally $180 direct, today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low on Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. With two 24V 2Ah batteries, you’ll find a total of 48V 4Ah capacity and can go for between 15 to 30 minutes on a single charge. That’s more than enough time to use the powerful 1200W motor and 16-inch bar to cut through tree trunks, limbs, and more. Tool-less tensioning means you tighten the chain with just a twist, and the protective hand guard has a kick-back brake to keep you safe while cutting. Plus, no gas is required for it to run, helping keep your home a cleaner, healthier place. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks deals.

