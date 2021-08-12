Sun Joe’s $145 48V electric chainsaw preps your yard for cooler weather, more in New Green Deals

While summer is most certainly in full swing still, fall isn’t far off. Soon, the leaves will begin to fall and it’ll be time to trim trees up in preparation for winter. If you’ve still got an old gas chainsaw lying around, or have yet to pick one up at all, Sun Joe’s 48V model is a great choice, especially at $145. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get your yard ready for fall with Sun Joe’s 48V electric chainsaw

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 48V Cordless Electric Chain Saw Kit for $145 shipped. Normally $180 direct, today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low on Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. With two 24V 2Ah batteries, you’ll find a total of 48V 4Ah capacity and can go for between 15 to 30 minutes on a single charge. That’s more than enough time to use the powerful 1200W motor and 16-inch bar to cut through tree trunks, limbs, and more. Tool-less tensioning means you tighten the chain with just a twist, and the protective hand guard has a kick-back brake to keep you safe while cutting. Plus, no gas is required for it to run, helping keep your home a cleaner, healthier place. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon Sun Joe sale knocks up to 30% off: Pressure washer 2021 low, more from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Sun Joe pressure washers and more. The Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer is now down at $123.99 shipped. Regularly $159 or so, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. This model currently sells for $156 at Home Depot. A great option for keeping the yard, patio, car, and more clean for summer, fall, and beyond, this one sports a 14.5amp motor that can generate up to 2030 PSI of pressure washing power. Alongside dual detergent tasks for double duty cleaning, it also ships with five quick-connect spray tips for various tasks and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,900 Amazon customers

Our exclusive deal bundles Greenworks 21-inch electric mower and string trimmer at $345

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its latest electric outdoor lawn tools. Applying code 9TO5TOYS25 will mark down the new Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower bundled with a string trimmer to $345 shipped. Normally fetching $460, this bundle is now 25% off and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup with the compatible string trimmer. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

