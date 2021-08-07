Tesla Model 3 becomes ultimate off-road machine ready for Mad Max

A salvaged Tesla Model 3 was modified by a bunch of tinkerers to become the ultimate off-road machine ready for Mad Max or the zombie apocalypse.

A handful of maniacs at Grind Hard Plumbing Co. decided to build an electric off-road vehicle using a Tesla Model 3, which certainly shouldn’t be your first choice of vehicle for such a project.

We have seen previous efforts to modify the Model 3 for off-roading, but it’s nothing like what these guys have done.

They enlisted the help of Rich Rebuild, known for putting salvage Tesla vehicles back into driving conditions or using them in insane projects.

Last year, we reported on him and his crew building a crazy Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV.

Rich found a salvaged Model 3 Dual Motors that got into an accident and got the parts needed to get it back into shape.

Then the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. team got hard at work modifying the suspension and wheels to raise the electric vehicle and allow for more travel.

The team also went to work building a custom tube bumper that they welded to the chassis of the Model 3.

As a centerpiece of that new bumper, they installed a 12,000-lb Badland Apex winch.

They also cut out part of the hood to reveal the hexagonal holes that make the Tesla hood bumpier for safety.

After adding some lights behind it, it looks very cool at night:

They completed the build with some very powerful LED lights that they were able to connect to the turn signals.

After blacking out the parts behind the lights, it looks really sleek:

After they were satisfied with the build, they took the off-road-ready Model 3 out for a first drive.

Here’s the video:

They were impressed by the torque and responsiveness of the electric dual-motor powertrain off-road.

Apparently, it’s only the beginning for this new off-road Tesla Model 3 since the team plans to add “a full roll cage, spare tire rack and roof tent to make the ultimate off-road Tesla.”

