Quick Charge Podcast: August 7, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 becomes ultimate off-road machine ready for Mad Max
- Tesla wasn’t invited to Biden’s EV announcement because of unions, and it doesn’t matter
- Tesla buyers are asking for better communications over messy Model S deliveries
- Volkswagen to introduce camo’d ID.5 GTX in September as a ‘near-production concept’
- Volvo donates XC40 Recharge to FDNY to practice post-accident BEV safety
- Airbnb now lets you search for accommodations with EV chargers
- A huge California hydropower plant shuts down due to drought
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.