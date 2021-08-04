Prep for fall + winter with the Greenworks electric dethatcher at $100, more in New Green Deals

As summer comes to a closer and fall is on the horizon, it’s time to consider what you need to do to prepare your lawn for winter. If you have a cool-season grass in your yard, you’ll want to consider dethatching and aerating your lawn, which is exactly what this $100 Greenworks tool does. Of course, no gas or oil is required as it’s electric, making it a great deal all around. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Prep your lawn for winter with this deal on an electric Greenworks dethatcher at $100

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 14-inch 10A Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $99.99 shipped. You’ll find that it costs $129 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since March when it fell to $88. While you might think the spring is the best time to aerate your lawn, according to Scotts, those with cool-season grasses should be doing it in early fall. Even if you have a warm-season grass, however, now’s a great time to enjoy an off-season discount to prepare for next year. Of course, you’ll also net the normal benefits of going electric here, like no gas and oil requirements to run the dethatcher. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees 22% discount in latest deal, now $467.50

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $467.49 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

These two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights illuminate your yard for $18

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code KFURK6GL at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 33%, beats our last mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering an impressive 3,200-lumens of brightness per light, there’s more than enough illumination to turn any yard into a hangout spot at night for the family. There’s no need to wire these lights in either, as each one has a solar panel that recharges a built-in battery. With IP65 waterproofing, you’ll even be able to place these lights in the elements without having to worry that they’ll get damaged. There are three modes to choose from, as well, including a dim always-on mode, dim with motion sensors, and bright with motion sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

