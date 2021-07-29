Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day on August 19

Elon Musk announces a date, August 19, for Tesla AI Day, an event to share progress in the automaker’s software and hardware development related to artificial intelligence.

The CEO aims to use the event as a recruiting platform for Tesla’s AI team.

Over the last few years, Tesla started holding events, not really to unveil new products, but to present new technologies that it has been working on in certain fields.

For example, it held a “Tesla Autonomy Day” back in 2019 and a “Tesla Battery Day” last year.

Last month, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold a new event called “Tesla AI Day”:

“Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting.”

Today, Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to hold the event on August 19:

Tesla AI Day August 19th — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021

The CEO reiterated that the goal is going to be recruiting AI talent. Musk added: “convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal.”

Therefore, we can expect the presentation not to be easily accessible to the general public and geared toward those already familiar with the AI field.

Tesla’s AI team is led by Andrej Karpathy, who is often presenting at AI conferences. We should expect him to make an appearance at Tesla’s AI Day.

The automaker already has a deep roster of machine learning, computer vision, and neural net specialists, but the recruiting is extremely competitive in those fields.

Tesla hopes to differentiate itself by showing talents that their contributions can quickly lead to real-world applications of AI in Tesla products.

On the software front, Tesla is expected to release updates on its effort to develop neural nets to power its computer vision system.

On the hardware front, Tesla is expected to give an update on its supercomputer program, which is going to lead to Tesla Dojo, an upcoming supercomputer optimized for neural net training.

While the focus is expected to be on self-driving, Tesla could also discuss other applications of AI in its products and operations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.