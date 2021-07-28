Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric tool kit falls to $99 (Save 33%), more in New Green Deals

Are you still using gas-powered lawn gear? Well, it’s time to change. Today, in our New Green Deals, we’re taking a look at Westinghouse’s 3-tool yard care kit at $99, which helps you kick gas and oil to the curb in favor of battery-powered alternatives. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric lawn care kit ditches gas + oil at just $33 each in 1-day-only deal

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a deal on the Westinghouse 3-tool Electric Lawn Care Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card will see the price drop to $94.05 at checkout. Normally $150 and matching our last mention, today’s deal makes the electric lawn tools themselves just $33 each, while also including a battery and charger to finish things out. Opting for this 20V tool platform will allow you to trim hedges, edge the lawn, and blow things off with one single purchase. Of course, you’ll also get to ditch gas and oil in the process, which is always a good thing for both your wallet and the environment. The edger also doubles as a weed trimmer with its pivoting head, making today’s purchase really four tools in one. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save up to $120 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Powerhouse portable power stations headlined by the Powerhouse II 800 at $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and matches the all-time low at $100 off. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head to our other coverage for more from $180.

Greenworks launches up to 48% off summer deals on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more $50

Today, Greenworks has kicked off a new summer sale that’s taking as much as 48% off a selection of its popular electric tools, bundles, and more. Apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to lock-in the full savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top deal is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower with a 12-inch String Trimmer at $414. Normally fetching $614, you’re looking at $200 in savings in order to deliver the best value we’ve seen to date. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head to our other coverage for more Greenworks deals.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 10% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in the sitewide savings.

