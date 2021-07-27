Amazon’s #1 best-selling electric edger hits $93.50, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at deals on LED lighting to make your home more energy efficient. Plus, you’ll find discounts on snow blowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

WORX’s electric edger puts the finishing touches on your yard for $93.50

Amazon is offering the WORX 12A 7.5-inch Electric Lawn Edger and Trencher (WG896) for $93.53 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $120 direct and $113 at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in around a month, though we have seen it go for as little as $80 earlier this year. Being electric, you’ll kick gas and oil to the curb here as well as enjoy a quieter experience overall. It can be used to edge your yard or dig trenches through the grass should either chore need to be tackled at home. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of happy owners as well as is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Greenworks launches up to 48% off summer deals on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more $50

Today, Greenworks has kicked off a new summer sale that’s taking as much as 48% off a selection of its popular electric tools, bundles, and more. Apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to lock-in the full savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top deal is the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower with a 12-inch String Trimmer at $414. Normally fetching $614, you’re looking at $200 in savings in order to deliver the best value we’ve seen to date. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head to our other coverage for more Greenworks deals.

Feed the whole family with the Farm 24 XL smart indoor AeroGarden at $250 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the AeroGarden Farm 24 XL indoor garden for $649.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $900 and currently fetching $871 at Amazon, today’s deal is a massive $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for the ultimate indoor garden setup that can help to feed the whole family all year round, this might very well be it. You’re looking at a customizable, motorized 60-watt LED grow light array alongside everything else you need to grow up to 24 plants including seed pod kits for “heirloom greens, flavor packed herbs, and ripe, juicy cherry tomatoes.” The whole thing is controllable via your smartphone with “helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support.” Rated 4+ stars.

