Cut your electricity bill with six energy-efficient LED bulbs for $11, more in New Green Deals

Still using incandescent light bulbs? Upgrading to LED has many benefits, especially when you can get bulbs at under $2 each

LINKIND-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 800-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $15, today’s deal matches the all-time low at Amazon. You’d think that upgrading to LED lighting really only save you on electricity, but you’d be wrong. Sure, these bulbs replace 60W incandescent while only taking up 9.5W of power, but something many don’t think of is how little heat LEDs produce. Standard bulbs can get quite hot when powered on for long periods of time, which can even make them so warm that you can’t even handle it. LEDs stay cool and are easy to handle, but it also cuts down on your heating and cooling bill at the same time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Greenworks 20-inch 40V self-propelled electric mower falls to new low of $439

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower with 24V Brushless Drill for $439 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re still looking at one of the very first discounts with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $11 to mark a new all-time low. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 20-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package alongside the Greenworks Drill for expanding your tool kit. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Score an off-season discount on EGO’s POWER+ 21-inch battery-powered snow blower at $50 off

Acme Tools is offering the EGO POWER+ Dual Port 21-inch Snow Blower for $649 shipped. Note: This is a pre-order promotion. Shipping is slated to happen mid-September. Normally $699, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and a nice off-season discount. While we’re still square in the middle of summer, winter isn’t that far away. This is a nice way to prep for snowfall that’s on the horizon, as it’ll handle cleaning your driveway and sidewalks without gas and much less noise compared to those powered by fossil fuels. You’ll find that it’s run by two EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries, allowing it to throw snow up to 40 feet. EGO’s gear is well-rated at Amazon.

