EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at deals on EGO POWER+ 56V commercial yard tools from $149. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on electric chainsaws and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of commercial-grade EGO POWER+ 56V yard tools priced as low as $149 shipped. Our favorite is the 15-inch Straight Cordless String Trimmer at $299.99 shipped. Down from its $400 list price, today’s deal saves you $100 and marks the best available. It hooks up to the same batteries or packs that are discounted in today’s sale, allowing you to run for a few hours or all day depending on which you pick up. Going electric not only cuts down on weight and noise when doing yard work, but also removed the need to carry gas cans or oil with you, keeping extra cash in your wallet as well as helping the environment at the same time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Greenworks 12-inch Electric Chainsaw sidesteps gas and oil at new low of $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, amounts to 25% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 20V ecosystem, its 12-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and plenty of other renovations that may be on tap for your yard this summer. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Bring four highly-rated Etekcity lanterns to the camp site for $21.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $27+)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Etekcity Camping Lanterns for $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 or more, today’s deal is at least 20% off the going rate, within a few cents of the 2-pack, and the lowest total we can find. These lanterns provide 360-degree lighting via 30 individual, low-consumption LED bulbs for your camping trips and bonfires this summer. A pair of included AA batteries keep the lanterns running for up to 30 hours while a small compartment on the top can be used for storing small items. The whole thing is collapsible for easy transportation and this 4-pack carries a 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.