Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at deals on electric self-balancing scooters + more priced as low as $130. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on electric mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1’s electric self-balancing scooters let you cruise around town on renewable energy this summer from $130

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Superfly Electric Self-Balancing Scooter on sale for $129.99 shipped. You could instead opt for the Hover-1 Aviator Electric Scooter at $199.99 from either Best Buy’s eBay storefront or direct. These scooters deliver two different experiences, as one features a handle and the other requires balance. Either way, you’ll be able to ride for up to six miles and as fast as 14.9 MPH on a single charge, making it a great way to cruise around town this summer. Plus, since it’s rechargeable, you can even use solar panels to power the scooters here, letting you leverage renewable energy instead of fossil fuels to travel. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower drops to $436

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $436.10 shipped. Typically fetching $530, you’re looking at $94 in savings with today’s offer marking only the third notable price cut to date and the lowest in four months. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head to our other coverage for more.

AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden drops to $75

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Carrying a $150 list price, this model typically fetches closer to $119 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also $25 under the current $100 discount you’ll find directly from AeroGarden. A complete countertop indoor garden, it can support up to six plants at a time with absolutely no expertise required. The built-in control panel tells you when to water and when to add plant food all while automatically controlling the included lights. Ships with a 6-pod heirloom salad kit, a 1-year warranty, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.