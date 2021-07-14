Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on an electric pressure washer at $139. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on rechargeable batteries and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Clean your driveway, siding, or deck without oil and gas by using an electric pressure washer at $139

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the PowerPlay Spyder 2030 PSI 1.4GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $139 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card save 5% at checkout, dropping the price to $132.05 shipped. Normally $179, similar models at Amazon go for $159 and today’s deal is the best available. This pressure washer is “half the size, half the weight, all the power” according to the company. With 2,030 PSI and 1.4GPM, there’s more than enough cleaning power in this pressure washer is perfect for cleaning your driveway, home’s siding, and more. Plus, since it’s electric, no gas or oil is needed for it to function. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Still using disposable batteries? It’s time to upgrade to rechargeable with these deals from $9

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its AA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $14.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 30Q5TXX7 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $21 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last similar mention from Delipow which offered four batteries and a charger for $15. While you most likely have some single-use AA batteries around the house, it’s time to start converting to rechargeable alternatives. This helps reduce waste in landfills and also keeps more cash in your pocket over time. Today’s deal delivers eight AA batteries, which are the most used around many homes, as well as a charger so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds of happy shoppers.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics rechargable batteries headlined by this 12-pack of AAs with charger starter kit at $29.59 shipped. Normally fetching $45, you’re looking at 35% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $0.50 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. This package is centered 12 AA batteries which each pack 2,000mAh charges. Complete with a charger that packs an extra 2.4A USB-A port, this package is a great way to cut back on waste from your typical disposable batteries for powering everything from the TV remote to toys and more. Over 135,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head to our other coverage for more from $9.

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct. Regularly $400, this is a $100 price drop, the second lowest price we have ever tracked (it was $20 less during the holiday season last year), and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $400 via Best Buy, for comparison. This is essentially an odorless indoor food composting unit (although it can be used anywhere with a power outlet) that makes it quick and easy to have a positive effect on the environment. With ability to reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%,” the FoodCycler transforms food scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to air products, chicken bones, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

