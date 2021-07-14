Lucid Motors introduces Lucid Care service program alongside vehicle warranty details

Lucid Motors has just shared details of its new vehicle service program called Lucid Care, along with anticipated details surrounding the warranty for new vehicles like the Air sedan. The luxury EV automaker plans to handle most maintenance through a fleet of mobile repair vans that come to you, wherever you are.

Lucid Motors has become a mainstay on the Electrek feed as it inches closer to finally delivering its flagship EV, the Air. Lucid Air’s first trim, Dream Edition, was originally scheduled to arrive this spring but has since been pushed to sometime in the second half of 2021. This delay announcement came just days after Lucid announced a merger with SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV ($CCIV).

Since then, Lucid has remained relatively quiet on the news front, dropping tiny crumbs of new details surrounding the Air but no new timelines of when customers might see deliveries (despite our best efforts).

Up until this point, we hadn’t even known what the limited warranty would be on the Lucid Air. With today’s announcement, reservation holders now have a better idea of what sort of warranty coverage new Lucid vehicles will receive, as well as how maintenance will work.

A Lucid service center / Source: Lucid Motors

Lucid Care will provide 24/7, 365 support

In an announcement from the EV automaker today, its new service program is called Lucid Care, offering convenience and support to drivers, wherever and however they need assistance.

That means that annual and routine maintenance can be performed anywhere, whether it’s your driveway, the parking lot at work, or the park during your child’s tee ball game.

Lucid will have a fleet of mobile vans operated by employees that are certified technicians. They can come to you when convenient, and you don’t necessarily have to be there either.

If you are hanging out watching, however, Lucid has stated that every mobile service van will come equipped with a coffee machine to serve you a hot cup of joe. For the money you’re paying for that new Air Dream Edition, they better have Fiji water, too!

If you’re the type that still pays your bills with checks in the mail each month, and you prefer to bring your car into the shop, you can still do that too. Lucid has a growing number of service centers around major cities in the US and Canada, as well as certified repair centers. Bet those facilities have a coffee machine, too.

Other Lucid Care perks

Here are some additional perks that come with Lucid’s new vehicle warranty:

Roadside assistance with live support available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

In the event that your EV is in a more serious accident, Lucid can transport your vehicle to a service center for you and can also help you get where you need to go thereafter

Lucid is promising over-the-air OTA updates, as well as remote diagnostics to diagnose and repair your Lucid vehicle without having to send a mobile repair van (sorry, no coffee option here)

Lucid Motor’s new vehicle warranty

In addition to announcing the perks associated with the Lucid Care service program, the company has shared details of its New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Here’s what you future owners can expect:

Basic Vehicle: 4 years/50,000 miles

Powertrain: 8 years/100,000 miles

High-voltage battery: 8 years/100,000 miles to 70% capacity

Corrosion protection: 10 years/unlimited mileage

Body and paint defects: 4 years/unlimited mileage

Supplemental Restraint System: 5 years/60,000 miles

So that’s what Lucid owners can expect when their first EV is delivered… whenever that may be.

