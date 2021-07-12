Audi to unveil its Tesla-fighting electric car from Artemis project at IAA

Audi is preparing to unveil the first vehicle developed by its new Artemis project, a more nimble startup-like group within the automaker to create more efficient electric vehicles that will compete with Tesla.

The first Artemis EV is expected to be unveiled at IAA in Munich in September, according to German reports.

Tesla has long led the long-range electric vehicle market when it comes to efficiency.

Automakers with a legacy gas-powered vehicle business have had their own ways of developing vehicles for generations, and they stuck to those ways when transitioning to electric vehicle development.

It created some limitations that Tesla didn’t have when developing electric vehicles to be electric from the ground up as a more nimble startup.

Audi has learned from this, and last year, the German automaker announced the creation of a new group called Artemis to “develop an efficient electric car platform with the first model to come to market by 2024.”

The Artemis initiative was started by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann with the goal to “develop a pioneering model for Audi quickly and unbureaucratically.”

The group is expected to unveil its first vehicle at the inaugural IAA Mobility show in Munich in September.

Several reports from Germany are stating that Audi plans to use IAA as the stage for the first Artemis electric vehicle, which is apparently going to stand in a category of its own.

It’s possible that the timeline to production gets updated at the event, but for now, the first Artemis vehicle is not expected to hit the market for another two to three years.

IAA Mobility Show

IAA Mobility Show is positioning itself as the new major mobility/car show in Europe, and several automakers, bike companies, and more are expected to unveil new electric vehicles at the event.

A new, super-efficient electric vehicle from Audi’s Artemis team could be one of the biggest new unveils at the show.

