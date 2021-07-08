Tesla owner gets coal-rolled by pickup truck in dangerous incident caught on dashcam

A Tesla owner was coal-rolled by a pickup truck owner in a dangerous incident caught on TeslaCam, Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature.

The incident happened amid several reports of pickup truck owners targeting Tesla vehicles when coal rolling.

Coal rolling is when a modified diesel pickup truck spews black sooty exhaust fumes while accelerating and targeting people, bikes, or cars with the fumes.

Tesla owners have previously reported pickup truck owners trying to coal roll their cars, seemingly because they were Tesla vehicles or electric cars.

One incident was caught on camera earlier this year.

In some cases, people have questioned whether these truck drivers specifically target Tesla vehicles and electric vehicle drivers or are just regular miscreants.

In one case, Electrek talked to a pickup truck who posted a video of himself coal rolling a Tesla and admitted that he had a disdain for Tesla owners. However, after a discussion, he also admitted that his disdain was based on being misinformed about Tesla and electric vehicles.

Now, we have another clear example of a pickup truck targeting a Tesla vehicle in a coal-rolling incident:

Worst part is that the @Tesla driver was a young woman with a child in the car. She has been encouraged to report this to the police. pic.twitter.com/2oHvGKDkQ0 — Tesla Girl 🇨🇦 #FSDBetaCanada (@somi_teslagirl) July 7, 2021

The video, captured by TeslaCam, shows the pickup truck specifically moving into the Tesla’s lane to coal roll twice.

The pickup truck even dangerously brakes in front of the Tesla to accelerate again to coal roll.

In several jurisdictions, it’s illegal to operate a vehicle like that. However, it’s not clear where this new incident happened.

In California, the Air Resources Board has a system to report people coal rolling vehicles. If you spot something like that, I highly suggest you report it. The fines can be significant.

But in this case, you could also argue that this is reckless driving.

TeslaCam is an integrated dashcam system using the Autopilot camera around Tesla vehicles to record its surroundings.

It is beneficial to record incidents like this one for police evidence and insurance in cases of accidents.

