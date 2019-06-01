Tesla dashcam catches pickup truck trying to ‘roll coal’ a Model 3

A Tesla Model 3 owner managed to barely avoid a pickup truck owner trying to roll coal, which consists of spewing black sooty exhaust fumes, on the electric car.

The whole incident was captured on the TeslaCam dashcam.

Jeff Esguerra told Electrek that he was driving his Model 3 along Amar Road in West Covina, California yesterday evening when he noticed a weird behavior from the pickup truck in front of him.

He saw the driver look at him in his rearview minor:

“I just had the hunch that this truck is up to something when he slowed down a little coming from the right lane. But right after I switched to the right lane, then it happened. I was right. Didn’t bother to confront or deal with it because I already avoided that thick black smoke. I was just surprised that my hunch was right.”

Esguerra shared a video of the incident captured by the TeslaCam feature of his Model 3:

Some diesel truck owners modify their diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black sooty exhaust fumes into the air.

They sometimes go as far as intentionally spewing those exhaust fumes on cars or cyclists, also known as “rolling coal.”

It’s illegal in some states and in places where it doesn’t pass emission standards, the fine can be steep.

Tesla owners have previously reported pickup truck owners trying to roll coal their cars – seemingly because they were Tesla vehicles or electric cars.

Electrek’s Take

This is bothering me on many levels.

It’s ridiculous that someone would do this modification in the first place, but if you are using it to shoot the exhaust on people, you are reaching a whole new level of redneck douchebaggery.

On top of it, he might have targeted Esguerra’s Model 3 for being electric or a Tesla, which adds on a whole different level of stupidity.

I told Esguerra about the California Air Ressources Board’s system to report people with rolling coal vehicles and he said that he was going to file the complaint.

Thanks to the TeslaCam, it was easy to get the truck’s license plate in order to report the offender.

Hopefully, they investigate and give the guy a nice juicy fine for being a moron.

