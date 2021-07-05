Tesla boosts UK’s electric car sales to record 11% market share, same as diesel

Tesla delivered a lot of vehicles in the United Kingdom in June, and that resulted in record electric vehicle sales in the market with 11% market share of the overall auto market.

The UK has become a very important market for Tesla. In Q1 2021, Tesla delivered 7,304 electric cars in the UK — more than any other European market.

Last quarter, the automaker topped that off with 7,767 vehicles delivered in the country based on registration data.

But due to Tesla’s distribution model, most of those vehicles were delivered in June.

It resulted in an interesting automotive market in the UK in June with 11% of all sales being all-electric. That’s a new record and equivalent market share to diesel-powered cars for the first time.

While we are not talking Norway numbers just yet, it’s still an important milestone for a larger market like the UK:

But as you can see, Tesla was responsible for the surge, with 31% of all BEV sales in the market:

The US automaker only delivered about 2,000 cars over the first two months of the quarter, and therefore, if the deliveries were more spread out throughout the quarter, the EV market shares would look different in June.

Tesla produces its vehicles in batches for different markets, including right-hand-drive vehicles for the UK, and ships them in large shipments.

When those shipments are delivered, they result in new delivery records for the automaker and for EVs in general like this one.

The UK aims for all new car sales to be all-electric in the market by 2030.

Electrek’s Take

While these numbers are a bit muddied, as mentioned above, it still shows just how much a single successful EV program can have a massive impact.

The Tesla Model 3 made a big difference this month, but it could be another vehicle in a few months.

Obviously, the launch of the Tesla Model Y will be a big deal for EV sales in the market, but I can see other EVs having a similarly big impact in the next few years.

At this point, it should be obvious that a mature EV market with dozen of compelling models is going to be dominating most auto markets.

