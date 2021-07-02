BMW is unveiling a new electric motorcycle next week. It’s almost certainly the futuristic CE-04

BMW Motorrad recently announced that it will be unveiling a new motorcycle on July 7, and we probably already know what it will be.

The company has shown off a number of interesting and futuristic electric motorcycle concepts over the past several years.

The Vision DC Roadster concept was first unveiled in 2019 as a wild and futuristic concept electric motorcycle.

It seemed like it was destined to remain a fancy concept bike until design filings were discovered a year later, indicating that a production version was at least making progress.

BMW also unveiled a similarly futuristic electric scooter concept known as the CE-04 that blew the current BMW C Evolution electric scooter out of the water with its forward-thinking design.

Again, we assumed that the concept was just a fun design project for BMW until we saw a production-ready and blacked-out version undergoing street testing earlier this spring.

Now, BMW Motorrad has announced that a new vehicle will be debuted on July 7, and we’ve got a pretty good idea that it’s the CE-04 electric scooter.

First of all, we have a fairly solid indication that the new bike will be electric because BMW used the battery emoji in the announcement along with the hashtag #PluggedToLife.

Next, we can see a few quick glimpses of the bike, and they seem to match the styling and components we saw on the concept version of the CE-04.

Lastly and most critically, the camera briefly pans past the lettering on a panel, and we can see the CE-04 badge right before our eyes.

A freeze frame from the video can be seen below.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any tech specs regarding the CE-04 electric scooter yet, but we can make some guesses.

The current version of the BMW C Evolution is a highway-capable scooter with a maximum speed of 130 km/h (80 mph). BMW Motorrad could very well target the same market and offer similar performance for the CE-04.

Also of note, the July 7 unveiling for BMW falls just one day before Harley-Davidson is set to unveil the first LiveWire badged electric motorcycle in its new lineup as an independent electric motorcycle brand. One of the concepts that the new LiveWire may unveil as its first electric model could be an electric scooter.

Coincidence? Let’s hear what you think in the comment section below.

